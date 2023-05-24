Good Wednesday. We will have a really nice evening with clear skies and temps falling from the low 80s into the 70s.
Thursday looks good for most of the day. We start at 58 in the morning and climb to a warm, nice high of 84. Skies will be mostly sunny. In the evening we may get a few spotty showers.
Friday we will have a few isolated showers in the afternoon, but it will also be an overall nice day. The high will reach 81.
Saturday and Sunday I am watching an area of low pressure that is now in the Gulf of Mexico. It looks like it will move across Florida and then move north bringing rain to east central GA and the Carolinas Saturday morning. With the latest guidance, we may get some of that rain in the Tennessee Valley late Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. The exact path of that low will determine if and how much rain we get so stay tuned on that one. Temps over the weekend will be much lower with temps in the low to mid-70s both days of the weekend.
Memorial Day is looking good with partly cloudy skies and a high of 82, and a VERY slight chance for an afternoon show or storm (10%).
