Good Friday! We will have amazing weather for all the games this evening. Take a light jacket!
Saturday will be a comfortable day with a low of 56 and a high of 82. We will see another front bringing us clouds and maybe a few showers on and off during the day.
Sunday skies will clear. It will be a little breezy behind the front Sunday. The high will reach 83.
Monday skies will be clear with temps ranging from 57 in the morning to 79 in the afternoon.
The rest of the week will be awesome with sunshine, lows in the upper 40s / low 50s, and highs in the low to mid-70s each day.
Tropical depression 9 is in the Caribbean, and will shortly become Tropical Storm Hermine. The storm will enter the eastern Gulf of Mexico toward the end of next week and could threaten the Florida west coast as a major category 3 hurricane. Stay tuned.
