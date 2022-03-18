Good Friday. Through the evening we still may see a few showers and storms pop up. We still can't rule out one or two storms becoming severe so be watchful as you head out this evening. the storms will be very hit and miss.
Saturday will be dry as cooler air streams in. We will hit a high of only 59 under partly cloudy skies. Sunday marks the beginning of spring. It will start chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s. We will have quite the warm-up, however, with the high reaching 68.
Monday will be flawless with lots of sun and temps ranging from 41 to 71. Tuesday will also be in the low 70s. Wednesday we will see another round of showers and storms moving through.
The end of next week will be a little cooler behind the rain. Highs will drop back into the 60s.
