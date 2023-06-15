Good Thursday. We may see a few more spotty storms through the evening with things clearing out late tonight. We will see heat and humidity take over Friday through the weekend.
Friday we will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance for an afternoon sprinkle. We will be in the upper 80s, and the humidity will be high.
Saturday will be rain-free, but the heat and humidity will be out in full force with the high reaching about 90.
Sunday we will hit a muggy 88 with a few showers late Sunday,
The humidity stays high next week with better chances for showers and storms. Temps will be a bit lower in the low 80s.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.