Good Monday. We area getting some spotty storms this evening. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy lat tonight with temps falling through the 80s into the 70s this evening.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, hot, and a bit muggy with the high reaching 90. though unlikely, I can't rule out a stray random storm popping up in the afternoon, but I am keeping the chance low at only 10%.
Wednesday will see more clouds and a high of 88. A front sagging down from the north will bring some spotty showers and storms Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be cooler with low humidity. The high will only reach 83.
Friday will be a great day. Sunny skies with a high of 85. The humidity will be relatively low all day.
Saturday will be a tad warmer with slightly higher humidity. Still, it will be a nice outdoor day.
We will have another front bringing in better chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms Sunday into next Monday.
