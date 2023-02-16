Good morning, today is a Storm Alert Weather Day for what will happen this evening and tonight. The daytime will be relatively quiet, breezy, and warm with highs around 70. Wind will pick up from the south at 10-15mph, gusts up to 25mph. Stronger wind gusts will be possible in higher elevations. It’ll be a mostly cloudy to cloudy day with only an isolated shower.
Then, this evening into tonight will be the period of concern as storms move across our area. Isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat. Unfortunately, a tornado can’t be ruled out, so make sure you have ways to receive weather alerts. Large hail is unlikely with this event. Rain totals continue to increase to 1-2.5”, so watch for localized flooding.
SEVERE RISK TIMING: about 5pm-1am ET from W to E
WIDESPREAD RAIN TIMING: about 5pm-5am ET
Rain will wrap up early on Friday morning before sunrise and colder air will move into our area. A few snowflakes may be squeezed out Friday over the higher elevations. Clouds will gradually decrease with daytime highs only in the 40s.
The weekend will remain calm with mostly sunny skies. Saturday will range from frigid 20s to low 50s. Sunday will be in the 30s in the morning to highs near 60.