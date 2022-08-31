A UTC sports injury researcher is expanding on ways help to prevent common injuries that athletes often face.
A virtual reality headset is being used to track multiple movements of the body of injured or healthy athletes for research or performance purposes.
Gary Wilkerson, who is a professor for UTC's Graduate Athletic Training Program, has done a lot of research related to what causes knee and ankle injuries and how to reduce them.
Overtime, he learned that people who were recently concussed were at a higher risk of a knee or angle injury.
“Virtual reality allows me to seal off the outside world, so that everything that you see is within that virtual world. With very precise cameras, we can track your eyes and other body movements with accelerometers that are built into the equipment. That allows us to know exactly how you are responding- how epically you are responding- or whether it is a correct or incorrect response to some stimulus,” Wilkerson said.
When a person has the virtual reality headset on, they have to stand in one spot and lunge in the direction that is instructed.
“If it is a filled circle, we are telling you to step to the same direction that it is moving. If it is an open circle or a ring, step in the opposite direction the circle is moving. That allows us to measure different circuits in your brain that can react very quickly if it's in the same direction, but takes longer for you to properly control if your instruction is to go opposite of that direction,” Wilkerson said.
He said the new feature has potential to train the brain to improve performance.
“Both in terms of being a better athlete whether that is being able to score more points or make more tackles. We also see it as remediating some problems of a previous position that would reduce your injury risk,” Wilkerson said.
The ropes will be tested soon with UTC's wrestling team.
He said the virtual reality headset will be able to help with much more than sports.
“There are a lot of circumstances under where people have to make fast decisions. Law enforcement for example, in a split second a decision has to be made. It could be the right decision, it could be the wrong decision, it could have terrible consequences if it is the wrong decision in either two directions, right,” Wilkerson said.
More information about Wilkerson's research can be found here.