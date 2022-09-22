Two board members on the Chattanooga Lookouts’ Stadium Panel have resigned just after two months.
The panel is overseeing the new lookouts’ stadium project at the old Wheland Foundry site.
On separate occasions in September, chairman John Shearburn and board member Mitch Patel decided to walk away from overseeing the new lookouts’ stadium project.
In July, seven members were appointed to the City-County Sports Authority to issue bonds for the new Chattanooga Lookouts Stadium on the south-side of town.
Since then, regular meetings have occurred to get the ball rolling on the multi-million-dollar stadium.
Just two months in and the meetings started to become time consuming for Shearburn and Patel.
“Mitch Patel called at beginning of the month and said that the time commitment was becoming too much for him and then ultimately John Shearburn was finding that the time commitment was of serving of this board,” Ellis Smith said.
Ellis Smith is with the City of Chattanooga. He expressed that the two have a lot to juggle in their respective careers.
“Mitch Patel is a pillar in our community. He has many hotels that he has to oversee - both new ones that he is working on and existing ones. John Shearburn has a thriving financial career,” Smith said.
Although Patel and Shearburn made the decision to step down, Smith said their efforts are appreciated.
“We appreciate them helping us get it kicked off and helping us with a lot of the important stuff like getting the bylaws done, getting the charter done, adopting the inner local agreement, and beginning the cadence in setting the schedule for how we are going to move forward. Ultimately, in how we are going to get those bonds issued,” Smith said.
Smith said what happens next with the stadium will be determined by the remaining five board members.
“They are able to still meet and continue to do business and keeping pushing forward on his critical project. Which is anticipated to generate more than a billion dollars in new homes, new jobs, places to go shop, new green spaces, and a new connector for Alton Park,” Smith said.
The board will be asking city council and the county commission to consider replacement members. The city will offer suggestions as well.