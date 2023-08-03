Good Thursday. We will see a few more sporadic showers and storms as we head through the evening. Otherwise, it will be warm and muggy.
Friday we will have heavy rain and storms streaming by to our southwest through the morning. I think we may see some of that activity clipping parts of NW Alabama, and will probably through some showers into the Tennessee Valley. In the afternoon we will be humid with the high reaching 87. We will have a few spotty showers and storms possible in the afternoon as well.
Saturday will be hot and humid with a high of 92 and the heat index in the mid to upper 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few pop-up storms possible in the afternoon.
Sunday we will reach 93 with the heat index flirting with 100. We will have scattered showers and storms late afternoon into Sunday evening.
Next week will start with highs in the upper 80s and scattered storms on both Monday and Tuesday.
wednesday will have a high of 89 with partly cloudy skies and slightly lower humidity.
