Good morning, we have another beautiful, sunny day ahead! It’ll be mild in the morning with temperatures warming up through the 60s, hitting the mid to upper 70s for lunch around noon. Afternoon highs today will be from 80-85 under a mostly sunny sky. After 7pm this evening, it’ll be in the 70s, making for a great Friday night out. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
This terrific weather will continue for Saturday and Sunday with daily highs in the mid-80s and a nice mix of blue sky, sunshine, and clouds.
Let’s talk next week. That’s when the heat will be back. Monday will be the transition day with highs in the upper 80s to 90 under a mostly sunny sky. The humidity will also be slightly greater, but still not too bad. Then, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will reach from 90-95. Humidity will also bump up another notch, so you’ll notice the hot stickiness of the air.