Special Olympics Torch coming to Dalton in May

The Special Olympics flame is coming through Dalton next month on its way to the USA Games in Florida.
The torch run relay begins in Illinois and is scheduled to come through Dalton on the afternoon of Thursday, May 26th as the flame makes its way to Orlando.
The torch run will put an exclamation mark on the return of Special Olympians to competition locally, as Dalton area athletes will finally be returning to track and field competition on April 20th after missing two years due to COVID-19.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest fundraiser event for Special Olympics in Georgia each year with law enforcement officers raising money for the organization at various events throughout the year, culminating with a series of torch run relays around the state.
This year, the local Law Enforcement Torch Run will coincide with the national relay through the state to Florida. Local Special Olympic athletes will join with officers and deputies from the Dalton Police Department, Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office for the relay.
The run is tentatively scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm at City Hall on Waugh Street on May 26th and it will conclude at Lakeshore Park.
There will be a reception and celebration at the stadium in Lakeshore Park and the public is encouraged to attend. Mayor David Pennington and city leaders are scheduled to speak at the event and athletes from the local Dalton delegation who are scheduled to compete at the USA games will be introduced.
“This is the last leg of the torch relay for the games that begin in Orlando on June 5th and run through the 11th. It’s really exciting that this is going to come through Dalton.” said Lisa Hughey, a local coordinator for Special Olympics. “We’re hoping to have a big crowd to cheer on the runners and also to celebrate at Lakeshore Park. We actually have five athletes and a coach who are going to the USA games to compete, and we’re very excited about that.”
The Dalton-Whitfield County Special Olympics Track and Field event will be held on Wednesday, April 20th for the first time after the event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will be held at Coahulla Creek High School and athletes from Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Public Schools will all be competing there.
The opening ceremonies begin at 9:45 am and the public is invited to come cheer on the athletes.
“We’re very excited because it has been a long time and all of these athletes and teachers have been asking if we would get to do anything and they’ve really been wanting to start back again,” said Hughey. “They’re excited. It’s really just a fun day where the kids can come out and compete. There’s so much energy and so much hype when you go to games, and people cheer and yell, it’s just a lot of energy.”