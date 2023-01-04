The New Year means many new opportunities to support athletes of all abilities across Tennessee.
"This year we're really hitting the ground running," said Special Olympics TN Law Enforcement Torch Director Jennifer McAfee. "We've got a lot of great opportunities and we're super excited about what's coming up for us."
Organizers with Special Olympics TN spent the last few years struggling to support athletes during the pandemic.
However, McAfee said this year is the first year things are back to normal.
"Locally, we have basketball coming up, we have swim coming up, state level we have winter games coming up at the end of January," said McAfee. "We are going to Gatlinburg and athletes will be competing in skiing, snowboarding, speed skating and basketball."
She said there's a number of way to support athletes of all abilities during 2023, like signing up for the Polar Plunge on Feb. 11 in Chattanooga.
"If jumping in the cold water isn't your thing, we are offering the 'Too Chicken to Plunge,'" said McAfee. "So you can dip your toes in the cold water. The cost to participate is the same, it's $75 to jump in the water or do the 'Too Chicken to Plunge' or $50 for students."
You can also support local officers this summer with a new twist on an annual tradition.
"This summer, our torch run will be a statewide torch run," said McAfee. "So we'll be starting at four corners of the state, meeting at summer games with officers running all across the state so that's going to be a huge event for us as well."
McAfee also said to keep your eye out for one special athlete heading to the World Games in Berlin this June.
"One of those athletes is local, Andrew Williams," said McAfee. "He will be competing in Golf, so we are so excited to have that opportunity available to him."
McAfee said in general a great way to show support is by stepping up and helping out at any of these events.
"Volunteers. Always need volunteers," said McAfee. "So you can go to SpecialOlympicsTN.org and find our local area four and their options to volunteer at any of our local events and fundraising events."
You can also support Andrew's trip to Berlin here.