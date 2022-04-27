This weekend an annual tradition that brings local law enforcement officers and Special Olympic athletes together returns to Chattanooga.
“This will be the first time in two years that our athletes have been able to compete on the track and field event, so we’re excited about that," said Law Enforcement Torch Run Director Jennifer McAfee.
After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, both the Law Enforcement Torch Run and Track and Field event return this Saturday.
“We’re going to be meeting several local law enforcement agencies at Chattanooga Police Department and they will be running the torch from the police department to Hixson High School," said McAfee.
She said more than 100 athletes are returning to the track this weekend with no protocols regarding COVID-19.
“We are back to full capacity, no restrictions, so it is open to the public if anyone wants to come watch the athletes compete," said McAfee.
She said this isn't just a time to connect with law enforcement, but to also connect athletes with each other after two years of being apart.
“Seeing athletes compete, get excited during a competition, watching them get their medals at the end, it’s so much fun," said McAfee.
For her, the cherry on top is seeing athletes get to go far, with some athletes traveling as far as Orlando this year for the 2022 USA Games.
“We have two track and field athletes from Chattanooga, we have a unified volleyball team, a swimmer, three golfers, a caddy and then we have some coaches as well," said McAfee.
Winners from this weekend's event will move on to compete at a state level in Nashville.