Special Olympic athletes are coming back together in Chattanooga this Friday to resume an annual tradition at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
“I’m just happy things have opened up just a little bit at least so we can gather again," said Special Olympics Tennessee Area Director Judy Rodgers.
After being cancelled by the pandemic, Special Olympic Tennessee's annual basketball tournament returns to Chattanooga this Friday.
“We want to give them opportunities to participate in things just like anybody in their community," said Rodgers.
She said the event is scaled down this year, but is free to anyone who wants to come watch.
“We just don’t have as many teams that are ready to come back yet," said Rodgers. "Some people aren’t ready to come back yet. One thing is because of the new paper requirements and some people still don’t want to gather together yet.”
COVID-19 restrictions will be in-place as well.
“We have to follow Special Olympics protocol and we are still masking up for social events," said Rodgers. "But we invite anyone to come in and watch as long as they have a mask on.”
She said having a gathering like this isn't just to bring back an old tradition, but to also get these Special Olympic athletes a chance to socialize in a normal setting once again.
“It was still very difficult because they couldn’t gather with their friends, they couldn’t have a competition they wanted, so it was very different for them," said Rodgers.
She said this is just the start of helping these athletes feel like things are returning to normal, one event at a time.
"We’re just excited to get back together," said Rodgers.
Special Olympics Tennessee will also be hosting a bocci ball tournament in April, as well as a track and field event at Hixson High School on April 30th.