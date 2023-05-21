A special Sierra Club program will be held Monday do discuss development in Hamilton County and how to development projects become reality and how to deal with the challenges.
It will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at Outdoor Chattanooga, 200 River St. (in Coolidge Park).
The Cherokee Group of the Sierra Club monthly public meeting will feature Karen Hundt, director of Community Planning & Design for the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency. Ms. Hundt will give a review of the environmental issues that the county is dealing with and the mechanisms the county is using to evaluate new development throughout the various communities in Hamilton County. The communities of Ooltewah, Red Bank, Downtown Riverfront, Hixson and Walden Ridge are all being impacted by more development and need to be aware of these issues to be prepared to contribute to the decision-making process.
The meeting is free to the public and all are welcome.