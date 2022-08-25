Every Tennessee driver will soon need a new license plate and you could be driving around with Dolly for a good cause!
The Dolly Parton Foundation has created a special license plate for Dolly's Imagination Library.
The Imagination Library offers free books to children 5-years old or younger.
So far the program has helped more 275,000 children.
All of the money made from the license plate sales will go to support Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.
"Each plate purchased provides a full year of free books to a child in the county in which the plate was purchased,” Dolly said. "Isn't that great?!"
Click here if you would like to purchase a plate and help out the children in your county.