Southern Living has released their Top 20 festivals in the South that they say you and yours should attend.
While there are far more festivals worth attending than this short list provided by Southern Living covers, these are the South’s best music festivals, according to the publication.
Just north of Chattanooga, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival ranks 2nd on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, TN, and has featured acts such as Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Jack White, My Morning Jacket, and countless more.
Not far behind Bonnaroo is the Moon River Music Festival, ranking 5th, having moved from Memphis in 2018 when it outgrew its original venue in Memphis. The family-friendly festival in Coolidge Park has hosted performers like Leon Bridges, Brandi Carlile, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, and The Avett Brothers.
Rounding out the top ten is Chattanooga's first and oldest music festival, Riverbend. Over the past forty years and running, featured artists have included Willie Nelson, Lionel Richie, the Steve Miller Band, The B52s, and Darius Rucker.