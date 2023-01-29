A brand new exhibit featuring artifacts from ancient Israel is being unveiled right now at the Southern Adventist University.
"The exhibit is bringing together a collection of almost a 100 artifacts that have been imported from Israel," said Michael Hasel, the Director of the Institute of Archeology at Southern Adventist University.
Michael Hasel, says students and faculty have been working in the middle east for almost 35 years, excavating a number of ancient sights in Israel.
"And we are now able to show some of the wonderful results of that work after much post processing.. publication.. and reconstruction of those artifacts over the last two years of COVID," said Hasel.
The title of the exhibit is called, 'Peace and War: The Assyrian Conquest of Lachish.
Hasel says people will learn about the war which took place over 2,700, among other discoveries.
"Just recently we had the famous ivory comb inscription that was found with the oldest alphabet sentence ever found in human history that made international headlines back in November," said Hasel.
Sunday night, archaeologists from the middle east will be speaking alongside Hasel and students at the university.
The exhibits opens up to the public Monday and is free to anyone.
Speakers will be back Monday night giving insight into the findings.
"It's a very interactive display using the latest technologies, we have videos available as well," said Hasel.
The exhibit will be open seven days a week, Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 5 pm, then on Fridays from 9 am to noon, and on Saturday and Sunday from 2 pm to 5 pm.