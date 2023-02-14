Southern Adventist University will be hosting the 13th Annual McKee Southern 6 Trail Race on Sunday, February 19, across the White Oak Mountain campus trails.
The 6K race, sponsored by McKee Foods Corporation, is open to the public and the fee to participate is $35 per person.
Proceeds from the race will support the university’s affinity fund that provides outdoor adventure programming for low-income youth from Hamilton County schools. More than 200 runners are projected to participate.
For start time and other race information, visit southern.edu/mckeesouthern6.