Completing a college degree can be difficult for many people, especially if you have tried before but were unable able to finish.
We spoke with a professor at Southern Adventist University who offers a program to assist adults trying to further their education.
The Adult Degree Completion Program was just started last year. Director of the program, Cynthia Wright says it's designed for people with busy schedules, like single parents or people with full time jobs, allowing them the chance to better their lives.
"This is why we made this program affordable.. so that they don't have those barriers and they're able to return online," said Wright.
Cynthia Wright says the program is geared towards adults 25 years or older, who have previously attended college and have at least 24 credits.
Wright says she know from personal experience how a supportive program like this one can make a difference.
"I was an adult learner who was raising two children and went back to college to finish up my degree. Being able to be more financially stable, get a better paying job, or to get a promotion on a current job," said Wright.
Wright says they started with nine students last January and have grown to 36 adult students. The university recently one of its first graduates.
"She was very proud of that accomplishment because she had tried to finish school for quite a while. She is a single parent and she has a daughter who she is putting through high school," said Wright.
She says the program offers online classes and is meant to be flexible with any schedule. Wright says there is financial aid for those who qualify.
She encourages anyone who is interested to reach out.
"So that they can move forward in life and complete something they started years ago. So I would like them to know they're not alone. I am here to help and assist from the beginning to the end of the program," said Wright.
Classes start every eight weeks. You can click here to learn more.