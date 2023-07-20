Southern Adventist University names Ruth McKee School of Business after Bakery Co-founder

Officials from Collegedale-based Southern Adventist University and McKee Foods Corporation gathered Thursday at the McKee Foods campus to announce the naming of Southern’s School of Business after Anna Ruth (King) McKee.
The new campus building that will house the business program will also carry her name.
Known as Ruth, she and spouse O.D. McKee co-founded McKee Foods Corporation, best known as the maker of Little Debbie® snacks. Both were also students at Southern.
“Our goal is that each student who graduates from the new Ruth McKee School of Business will embody the core of Ruth’s leadership of McKee Foods Corporation: integrity, wisdom, acumen, and beneficence,” said Stephanie Sheehan, dean of the business school. “These qualities which transcend the ever-changing landscape of business were foundational to the caliber of Ruth and O.D.’s legacy of business leadership, innovation, and success. We strive to encourage and equip Southern students to live and lead likewise.”
Accomplishing all she did during the height of the Great Depression was further testament to Ruth’s character — a character she unfailingly demonstrated to everyone who knew her, from her family and friends to suppliers and employees.
“Ruth’s passion was always in teaching,” said Mike McKee, CEO of McKee Foods and grandson of the founders. “It was this career she left behind to help launch the company, so I find it such a fitting tribute to give her name to Southern Adventist University’s School of Business where generations of business minds will be shaped by a top-notch educational institution that she loved so dearly.”
At the time of her death, she held the positions of director and senior vice president of Hamilton County’s largest manufacturing firm.
The 42,000 square foot building is the second building named for McKee family members, joining McKee Library. The Prayer Garden on campus is also dedicated to Ruth McKee.