Southern Adventist dedicates land for future school of business facility

On February 24, Southern Adventist University dedicated land for the new School of Business facility. University and community leaders, including President Ken Shaw, EdD; Ron Smith, PhD, chairman of Southern’s Board of Trustees and president of the Southern Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists; and local business owner Franklin Farrow, chairman of the fundraising campaign for the School of Business, joined together to dedicate the site.
Farrow noted that the project is “more than bricks and mortar. It is a place that will shape characters for generations to come.”
The School of Business is the second largest academic area on the university’s campus, with a 10% increase in its enrollment over the last five years. The new building will be nearly five times as large as the current space designated for business programs in Brock Hall.
It will house a large, multipurpose auditorium, and its investment lab will include 12 Bloomberg Financial Terminals—computer software systems on which students can analyze real-time financial market data.
