Good morning, bundle up once again this morning with cold temperatures outside to begin Thursday. Wind will increase from the south today, gusting up to 20mph, and it’ll warm up this afternoon to mild highs in the mid-60s under a partly sunny sky. This evening will remain quiet, and then rain will move into our area later tonight with mild lows around 50.
Rain will enter our western communities between about 1-2am ET tonight and continue all day on Friday, ending for our far southeastern communities between about 5-6pm ET on Friday evening. Total rainfall for Friday will be 0.5-1”. Friday will have mild highs around 60. However, the rain will be caused by a cold front. Thus, once the front passes your location, temperatures will drop. Do expect it to be cooler late Friday afternoon into the evening.
The weekend will be chilly with morning lows near or below freezing on both days and highs around 50 on Saturday and only in the 40s on Sunday. Monday will also begin in the 20s with highs near 54 and a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday will reach 58 and Wednesday up to 63.