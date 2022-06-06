Heartbreak flooded South Pittsburg this weekend when four young people were killed in a car accident. The small town is grieving after losing three graduates from the high school and one current student. Another student is in the hospital.
It's one of the hardest parts about working in education, when a student died. Superintendent of Marion County Schools, Dr. Mark Griffith, says this is something the community will never get over.
Saturday, Dr. Mark Griffith got a call no school administrator ever wants to hear. Four current and former students in his school system, ages 16-22, were killed in a car accident on South Pittsburg Mountain Road.
"Sixteen years I've had to deal with tragedy but nothing to this magnitude as far as dealing with students,” Griffith said.
It's rocked the community. It's a time where cross-town rivals set aside their differences and offer support.
"It's truly affected the school community, as well as Marion County as a whole,” Griffith said, “These young men had ties all over the county, so it was very unfortunate that this tragedy happened."
All of the young men played on the South Pittsburg High School football team at some point .
The victims are: Class of 2018 Jayven Martin, his brother, Class of 2021, Sayveon Martin, Class of 2021, Jamal Allen, and Class of 2024, Jailyn Pellam.
Eli Joyner, a current student, survived the crash.
“Just great young men that had a lot of future. I'll say that. There was a lot of promise and future there,” Griffith told us.
The school system has dispatched resources to the school and said they will have their doors open during June for people who need support.
If you are someone struggling, call school administrators and they will connect you with help.
"It'll take a healing process, but unfortunately, we won't ever be beyond that,” Griffith said.
Griffith knows the pain of losing a child. He lost his daughter in 2012. He encourages people to lean into prayer during this unfathomable time.
"Trust in the Lord above and the power of prayer is extremely powerful and we're a very close knit community. Please lean on your neighbors and continue to pray,” Griffith said.
There will be a benefit softball tournament for the victims this weekend and all money raised will go to the families impacted.
The tournament will be June 10-11th at Jasper Recreational Parks. It is $200 per team. You can contact Carley Long at 256-695-7172 or Amber Summerford at 256-695-8589 if you have any questions or would be open to help.
There is also GoFundMe for the victim’s families organized by Wes Stone, the South Pittsburg High School Head Football Coach. TO donate, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/families-of-so-pitts-tn-hs-fb-alumni-players?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR2EJM54b6RXUlwJvQQTa2HnGSpjmerOIX_8ouempwTxROtgkXPnOB3sl3Q