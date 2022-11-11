Three rows of wooden lockers fill the main area of the field house at South Pittsburg High School, each decorated with spirit signs and bags of candy from well-wishing cheerleaders, along with helmets and cleats neatly placed in their assigned spaces.
Hanging inside the second locker of the middle row are two unworn game jerseys — the home black and road white, each emblazoned with an orange No. 11 — which serve as silent reminders that, regardless of how far the town's beloved team advances in this season's TSSAA Class 1A playoffs, the Pirates football family is not whole.
The jerseys would have been worn by receiver and defensive back Jailyn Pellam, a rising junior who was killed in an early morning car crash on June 6, along with three friends and former SPHS athletes.
