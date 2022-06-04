The South Pittsburg community gathered at the football stadium to honor the four young people who died this morning in a car crash on South Pittsburg Mountain Road. One teenager is in the hospital.
"I know our community is strong, I know they will rally together," South Pittsburg High School Head Football Coach Wes Stone said.
Tragedy struck South Pittsburg. Four people have died and one person is in the hospital following a single vehicle crash.
"Just surreal, like a bad dream," Johnathan (Jamal) Allen's aunt, Ashley Mayfield said.
Hundreds of community members gathered at the football field to honor their lives.
"It's just a band of pirates, man," Mayfield said.
Tennessee Highway Patrol said four people died in the crash just before 2:00 Saturday morning. It happened around the 11 mile marker of South Pittsburg Mountain Road. Investigators said the car crossed the center line and hit a tree. THP said none of the passengers were wearing a seat belt.
"We've had things happen before, in the past here, but never obviously to this magnitude all at one time," Coach Stone said.
One of the four people who died was the driver, 20-year-old Johnathan Allen who goes by Jamal.
"He loved to be here, he liked to be under the lights," Mayfield said.
Twenty-two year old Jayven Martin, 20-year-old Sayveon Martin, and a 16-year-old who's name hasn't been released because he's a minor, also died in the crash. A 17-year-old is in the hospital. His grandma said he's in stable condition.
All played football at South Pittsburg High School.
"As I walk around the Locker room, I came up here to try to get my mind off some things and just looking around, seeing names, it's tough," Coach Stone said.
Coach is asking for thoughts and prayers while his players are out of school and not together everyday during this tough time.
Community members said we are all pirates today.