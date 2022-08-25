On nearly every corner of downtown South Pittsburg, you can find tributes to Marion County Detective Matt Blansett, who died in a helicopter crash Tuesday night.
He was in the helicopter with Sgt. Lee Russell with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Flags are flying at half-staff at South Pittsburg High School, where Blansett went to school.
He's being remembered as a hero and staple of his community.
"He was the first person who arrested me the first time I ever went to jail," said Brittany Garrett, the owner of Yum Yums in South Pittsburg.
Garrett went to high school with Blansett, but the two took very different paths afterwards. He became a law enforcement officer. She went to the streets selling drugs.
"Nobody wants to see Matt Blansett coming," she said. "He's coming to take everybody to jail."
He would eventually arrest Garrett three times, but she said he never gave up on her.
"It just hurt me so bad because I know what he did for my life," she told Local 3 News. "I know had it not been for Matt, I know where I could be. I could be in jail. Or worse."
Through it all, she called him a frenemy.
"I felt like I don't know how to express it," she said. "I'm from a community where you can't be friends with the cops."
He encouraged her to move on from the path she took.
"He never once threw me to the trash," she said. "It was just always 'you can do better. I see change in you.'"
That's what he told her every time he arrested her. He told her he saw more potential in her.
"He would just tell me 'Brittany, quit selling drugs,'" she remembered. "'You can sell anything else but drugs, stop selling drugs.'"
So Garrett turned to selling something else. In 2020, he was the only person to encourage her to open Yum Yums, a takeout cafe in South Pittsburg.
Today, it's a representation of her life after she was released from jail for good.
"If he hadn't taken me to jail that many times, Yum Yums wouldn't be alive," she said.
Now, she has a reason to keep this place going. It's a symbol of the frenemy turned friend, who turned her life around and pushed her to stop selling drugs and start selling plates.
"There are cops out here who can arrest you and they bring good into your life," she said.