After more than two decades, the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway is nearly complete.
It stretches 12 miles from Camp Jordan to the Tennessee Riverwalk.
This portion starts behind the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum and ends at the Cromwell Hills apartment complex.
Noel Durant is the Tennessee State Director for Trust for Public Land, which is a national conservation nonprofit organization.
He said this greenway will serve as an asset for people who live nearby.
"There's a portion of the city that does not have close to home neighborhood parks that are present in other parts of the city so the greenway can act as a linear park network for the 35,000 people that live within a mile of the South Chickamauga Greenway Corridor," Durant said.
As of right now, a majority of the greenway is open to the public.
Durant said the project was supposed to be completed in March, but construction was delayed.
Instead, they anticipate it to be completed in April.
"We have a 50 ft. gap to complete the entire corridor, which is amazing," Durant said. "We're anticipating that to be completed within the next month."