Sound of Freedom has surpassed expectations, surpassing $40 million at the box office in its opening weekend, beating out Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
Its continued success earned the film a top-3 ranking at the box office this week.
Free tickets are being offered for the ground-breaking movie, with an option to pay it forward or receive free tickets through the movement here.
Produced by Angel Studios, which used crowdfunding to create and distribute the film, the Jim Caviezel driven film achieved the number 1 spot on its opening day.
"Sound of Freedom" is based upon the true story of Tim Ballard, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent credited with saving countless children, largely from outside the U.S., from traffickers who force them into prostitution rings aimed at pedophiles.
Ballard quit his job to rescue a little girl from sex traffickers in the Colombian jungle.
In the process, Tim saved 123 people, 55 of whom were children, from one mission alone.
However, some in major media outlets have criticized the film and downplayed the significance of the message the movie delivers.
Author Mike Rothschild said on CNN that the film was created out of a "moral panic" and based on "bogus statistics … and fear."
In 2013, Ballard started the non-profit group Operation Underground Railroad, which according to its website, "directly responds to international government requests to develop intelligence and assist in carrying out rescue efforts."
Ballard advised then-President Donald Trump in 2019 on trafficking issues.
Human trafficking can happen to anyone, but some people are more vulnerable than others. Significant risk factors include recent migration or relocation, substance use, mental health concerns, involvement with the child welfare system, and being a runaway or homeless youth. Often, traffickers identify and leverage their victims' vulnerabilities to create dependency.
In complex and frightening times, it's natural that the world seems like a more dangerous place for our children than ever before.
Understanding the realities of child sex trafficking will help you keep your children safe and become an effective advocate for the safety of all children and families in your community.