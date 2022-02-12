Saturday at Museum Center 5ive points in Cleveland, for Tennessee Songwriters Week, singer/songwriters competed to win a chance to play in Knoxville.
Among them were a 17-year-old named Briana Berkson, Music teacher Wesley Cepin, and a mom of two whose music is also found online named Corrie Vallance.
"I also enjoy getting to have a creative outlet,” said Cepin.
"Absolutely awesome event that you guys are doing, and it opens the door for so many different people,” said Vallance.
There were 20 competitors entered to win for the Tennessee Songwriters competition.
Some coming as far as New Jersey, other play full time such as Tyson Laemon, and are just looking a shot to win and play at the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville.
"You sit in a room, you write a song you never imagine it is going to affect people like it does,” said Leamon.
"Tennessee is your soundtrack of America, because this is where the first 7 genres have been in Tennessee, so we are so proud to just be a tiny part of that,” said Melissa Woody one of the organizers.
"We had a lot of submissions, and we narrowed it down to 20,” added Mary Tom Jenkins-another organizer.
The two from visitclevelandtn.com were thrilled at the turnout after putting the event together. They said the pandemic kept them from doing the competition last year-this was the second one.
"We passed the bill back in 2018 that established the Tennessee events that we are having here tonight,” said Tennessee Representative Dan Howell (R-22) who also emceed the event. "We have a wonderful crowd, this crowd is about double than what it was in 2019."
The four winners go to Bijou Theatre for the semifinals, then the six winners from across the state will end up at Bluebird Café in Nashville, potentially land a contract, and get some cash.
"Even if I don't win, I'd be very happy if somebody took that song and it helped them in some way,” said 17-year-old Briana Berkson who said she writes her songs from the heart.
If you want to watch the entire Songwriters Competition online, you can click here.