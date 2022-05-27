This hometown film won the Emmy Award for best Topical Documentary feature film.
Songbirds: A Documentary Film will air Sunday, May 29th at 7 p.m. at Songbirds in downtown Chattanooga. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
You can purchase tickets HERE.
Songbirds once hosted the world's largest collection of vintage guitars.
COVID-19's devastating blow to the music industry forced the museum to close.
This film explores the final hours and cultural impact of this special collection.
Directed by Chattanooga Native, Dagan Beckett, this film has received critical acclaim by receiving a total of 16 film festival selections world-wide including 4 festival wins as well as taking home an Emmy Award for best Topical Documentary feature film from the The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.