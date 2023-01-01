Hamilton County Emergency Services says a motorist in Sale Creek came home from church to find his mom’s house on fire Sunday.
A spokesperson for Hamilton County EMS reported just after noon, that the son called 911 reporting a house fire on Gothard Street. He stated he went into the home to help his elderly mother evacuate the house.
Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from the left corner of the home.
Sale Creek VFD contained the fire to the corner of the home within 30 minutes.
No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters. Damages are unknown.
The house did sustain severe heat and smoke damage.
Sale Creek Fire officials did confirm the fire started in the laundry room.
The family says the elderly mother will be staying at her son’s home.