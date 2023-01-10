During Tuesday's City Council meeting, employees stood up to give voice to what they say has been going on inside the city's public works department.
"If they are coming here, that means that all these other avenues are not working," City Council Vice Chair, Raquetta Dotely said. "Something you're doing is not working."
A strong tone set during Tuesday night's City Council meeting as employers raise concerns over issues they say are unfair.
"I don't know where I'm going," said one employee. "I go in, I might vacuum, I might be the sweeper, I might be garbage. You don't know where you're going."
Many of them describe a department short on staff, having to work unreasonable hours, and a management team they claim is unwilling to listen.
"Some of us have second jobs now, they're telling us," said Union Representative, Richard West. " If you have a second job, quit. This should be your main priority."
"If you are going to be a leader, at least show your people that you care," he continued. "That's all they want to do, is show that they care."
The Chief Operating Officer, Ryan Ewalt was present and Council members called him up several times to address concerns.
There are problems some council members say they have heard a number of times as workers' complaints appear to fall on deaf ears.
"It made me frustrated listening to them, because these are our everyday people, and they shouldn't be treated this way," expressed Dotely.
Ryan Ewalt was hired to fill an interim position a couple of months ago. As council members looked to him for answers he had this to say.
"I 100% agree with you in terms of we want to be a place that is fair," said Ewalt. "Where people are treated fairly and we are extremely focused on people getting treated with dignity and respect."
Some workers are threatening to leave if changes aren't made, the clock ticking for both leadership and employees to find a resolution.
"I want my opportunity to move forward, I think I deserve that." said one employee. "I think I deserve that. I give my 110%, but like I told them I don't mind going back to help, but don't hold me back from things I deserve."
The City Council has charged the Head of Department over at Public Works to compile a full list of concerns from employees.
