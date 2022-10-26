Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly held a public hearing to field questions about his proposal to convert the old Airport Inn Hotel on Lee Highway into permanent housing for the homeless. The plan has some community members concerned for their own safety.
More than a hundred people joined the meeting Wednesday night, many expressing their concerns about the project being too close to several schools in the area including Silverdale Academy.
Mayor Kelly reassured the crowd the facility is not a homeless shelter and will have a strict vetting process, but some residents are not convinced.
"Who in their right mind would want them next to their school with their kids, my four-year-old and six-year-old," said Morris Glasgow.
Morris Glasgow was one of the dozens of parents who waited in line to ask Mayor Kelly for more information about the project. Most of the questions were focused on security inside and around the housing complex.
"It's just too close, there are two other schools also in the vicinity, so I can't see how it could work in any form," said Glasgow.
A representative from the Step Up Foundation, the organization the city partnered with to start the project, cited what they say are successes of these programs across the country. He says it's a proven model with a 97% retention rate for the people who qualify for the housing. It helps get people off the streets and work towards becoming successful community members.
"These people deserve a home and an address, I don't deny that, but if you give them a home and a lot of support services, are they ever going to leave? What is the incentive to leave?" said former Hamilton County Commissioner, Tim Boyd.
Tim Boyd has similar reservations to the proposal, saying they need more information about the security around the complex.
His wife Jan Boyd believes the community should give the project a chance.
"When people have an address, it gives them the heart to move on, it gives them a place where they get their own mail, they can apply for jobs. How can you apply for a job if you don't have an address?" said Jan Boyd.
Mayor Kelly reiterated several times to the crowd, homelessness is a serious problem in the city and believes the project will have a significant impact on the issue. He says people are pre-screened before being accepted and says no sexual offenders or anyone with a serious criminal background will be admitted.
Some community members were happy to have the open dialogue with the mayor and look forward to the future of the project.
"We're very fortunate here in Chattanooga to have the resources we need to solve homelessness," said resident Sutave Mendiratta.
Mayor Kelly spoke about a tentative timeline to move forward with the project. The city hopes to begin renovating the Old Airport Inn Hotel early 2023.