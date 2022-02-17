Thursday at the Hamilton County School board meeting, parents and students from Ooltewah High School expressed disappointment in the decision to remove the highly accredited International Baccalaureate (IB) program because of low enrollment.
It was a packed inside, with people standing on their feet for the entire school board meeting waiting for a chance to get their concerns addressed.
They were upset the IB program plans to be phased out from Ooltewah High School that according to Hamilton County School officials will happen at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
The program offers a challenging curriculum that can give students an advantage when applying to colleges.
Some students at the board meeting such as Brynn Beckstrand-who are a part of the IB program-feel their future is at stake.
"You can get credits for schools overseas, and that is very valuable who want to have a higher education,” said Beckstrand.
She is a freshman at Ootlewah High School, and is enrolled in pre-courses that’ll help her during her Junior year.
According to school officials, if the program is cancelled, freshmans and sophomores enrolled in pre-courses won’t be able to finish it, but seniors and juniors taking the courses can.
"A lot of people won't be able to do what they want to do, their dreams won't be able to happen,” said Beckstrand.
The school is trying to replace the IB program with an AP Capstone program-a program some parents fear would lower their child’s chances of getting into their college of choice.
"A lot of parents come to Ootlewah specifically for the IB program, that is what sets Oootlewah apart,” said Joel Van Akkern a father to an IB program student.
Ooltewah High administrators said parents could move their students to Signal Mountain High School to continue IB courses, but parents said it isn’t feasible because of transportation issues and the that fact it’s so far away.
"Students will leave, your budget is actually going to go down. You are going to be shooting yourself in the foot,” said Van Akkern.
Aprile Nielson who started the Facebook Group “Parents for Ooltewah IB” spoke at the podium during the school board meeting on behalf of concerned residents.
"Now these parents are left in a position that cannot be remedied if the IB program is cut,” she said.
The following document was presented by students to school board members which explains their reasoning for wanting to keep the IB program.
School board member James Walker-who represents the district that includes OHS-said a better exit strategy is needed, and even said he would want to save the program entirely.
"If there are students that want to participate in it, and if we come back and say it's a budget item, and we gotta make a tough cut, there a plenty of things we can cut in the budget,” said Walker.
HCS Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson said during the meeting that the 61 students and the interest in the IB program versus the AP program isn’t enough for it to continue.
“I know the principal has been dealing with this for a couple weeks now, talked to Dr. Robertson about this. I hope we can get a conversation with that school board member, and see what our options are,” said School board chairman Tucker Mcclendon.