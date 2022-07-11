Community transmission for COVID-19 is at high levels in Hamilton County according to the CDC and causing major employers in our area to reimplement a few COVID protocols.
Officials with Tennessee Valley Authority say masks are now required again for all employees regardless of vaccination status.
TVA’s decision to reimplement masks is an effort to help maintain the health and safety of their Hamilton County employees.
“Not only is it best for them but it is best for all the people we serve because if we have a large number of people get sick that could be a problem for us continuing our mission to provide reliable and resilient power. Especially right now when the temperatures outside are so significant we want to ensure we have no interruption in our service to the people that count on us every day,” says TVA Public Information Officer Jim Hopson.
Hamilton County being in the red for COVID transmission is only one reason why TVA is reimplementing masks.
“We have seen fluctuations in the number of workers who reported a COVID-19 positive indication,” says Hopson.
TVA will monitor CDC's data weekly and make the necessary changes.
To continue combating the virus, the Hamilton County Health Department partnered with the Hamilton Family YMCA to administer vaccines Monday.
“We have had some first doses which we have not seen in a while, but I think with the surge in cases some people that haven't been vaccinated in the past are making that decision to jump in that first dose,” says Hamilton County Health Department Community Outreach Program Manager Renee Craig.
Craig says it is never too late to start using the best tool we have to fight COVID.
For more information on COVID vaccines offered in Hamilton County visit health.hamiltontn.org.