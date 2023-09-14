Happy Thursday, everyone! We’re going to experience a mix of clouds and some sunshine for our Thursday afternoon. Humidity levels are much lower today, so it will feel quite nice for any outdoor plans or activities. We will see a front to our south throw extra clouds our way from time to time, and our far south and eastern communities could see a few sprinkles or an isolated shower. Most of us will stay dry this afternoon with just some extra clouds. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and overnight lows very nice in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Friday will feature partly sunny skies with humidity levels on the rise once again. Highs will still be comfortable in the upper 70s to low 80s, with an isolated shower or sprinkle possible, but not likely.
The weekend will feature increasing clouds. A disturbance passing across the area will bring a slightly better chance for a few scattered showers & rumbles for our Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning. Right now, rainfall amounts do not look overly impressive and we are not expecting a washout for your weekend plans. Highs will be in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.
Next week will feature beautiful weather conditions with plenty of sunshine, humidity dropping once again, and highs in the lower 80s with overnight lows back into the 50s.
Have a great Thursday afternoon!