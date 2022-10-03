CHI Memorial is rescheduling some patient procedures and appointments as a result of an "IT security incident" Monday.
A spokesperson with CHI Memorial said the disruption is related to their parent company, CommonSpiritHealth.
Some IT systems have been taken offline in a precautionary effort to limit the disruption, including electronic health records, according to CHI Memorial.
"Our facilities are following existing protocols for system outages and taking steps to minimize the disruption. We take our responsibility to ensure the privacy of our patients and IT security very seriously," CHI Memorial said Monday.
Patients should expect to be contacted by their provider directly if their appointment is affected.