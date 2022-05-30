Business owners in the downtown Chattanooga area are now expressing their concerns about the weekend shooting.

Downtown Dough Owner Cindy Fain recalls noticing a heavy presence of teens right outside of her shop and Buffalo Wild Wings Saturday evening.

Weekend shooting victims were all teens, 15 and under Two people in one the groups began firing at the other group, police say.

“There was an incident that happened at a table outside the shop. I ended up calling the police because I felt threatened."

Fain called the authorities around 7 p.m. and they about eight cars to the location. Fain says she closed her business at 8 o'clock.

She later learned about the shooting after getting several phone calls.

Ice Cream Show Owner Linda Curtis says her employees were not aware of the shooting when it happened.

“Well, when customers ran into the store saying there had been a shooting that was the first they knew. Then they all were trying to get behind the counter and try to get to a safe place,” said Curtis.

Curtis had several employees who refused to work the following day out of fear of the shooting.

She is now ready to implement a plan to prepare and keep her employees safe from future shootings.

“My goal is to lock the doors so no one else comes in because potentially the person with the gun could come in and try to hide amongst my customers. That would put my employees at risk,” said Curtis.

Her employees will now take the trash out in the morning, and she will continue to make sure they use the buddy system when employees are walking to their cars.

Fain and Curtis believe that there is a way to reduce what's been happening around downtown for years.

Fain says involved parents would prevent these incidents.

“First of all, they are being dropped off down here. I watch it every Saturday where they will come out, park right in front of the shop, and just drop them off. It's a scary time in the world right now with social media and all,” said Fain.

Curtis also suggests setting an earlier curfew since most businesses in the area are closed before 10 p.m. in that part of downtown.

Though this incident happened near Curtis' business and consequences could impact her business, she plans on remaining downtown.