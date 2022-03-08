Good Tuesday. It's all about the rain this evening which will be persistent through the evening and overnight hours. Rainfall amounts will range from 1"-2" with locally higher amounts. Temps this evening will be in the upper 40s.
Wednesday morning the rain will taper off and we will rebound to a cool, but nice, 58 for a high.
Thursday will warm to a nice 64, and we will climb even higher to 69 on Friday.
Friday night another front will push through bringing rain in. Overnight the rain will mix with cold air and change to a wintry mix and ultimately light snow showers Saturday morning as we see temps drop into the mid to upper 20s. After 8 am the snow showers will end, and we will stay cold all day with the high only reaching the mid 30s.
Sunday will start frigid in the low 20s. We will warm to a pleasant 54 in the afternoon.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.