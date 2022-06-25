Solar-powered patio umbrellas sold exclusively at Costco have been recalled in the United States and Canada after some umbrellas caught fire, authorities said.
featured
Solar patio umbrellas sold at Costco recalled after multiple fires
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in a news release urged customers to "immediately stop using" the SunVilla 10 foot Solar LED Market Umbrella.
The umbrellas were produced by California-based SunVilla Corp., the news release says. They feature LED lights on the inside arms and a solar panel with a black cover at the top of the umbrella.
"The lithium-ion batteries in the umbrella's solar panels can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards," the CPSC said.
The umbrellas were sold at Costco warehouses and online for between $130 and $160 from December 2020 through May 2022, the CPSC said.
In the United States there were "three reports of solar panels catching fire while charging via the AC adapter indoors and two reports of umbrellas catching fire when the solar panel puck overheated and caught fire while attached to the umbrella and one smoke inhalation injury," the CPSC said.
SunVilla has received one report of a battery overheating and the umbrella catching fire in Canada, with no injury, according to a news release published on Thursday by Health Canada.
Around 400,000 of the umbrellas were sold in the United States and around 33,000 in Canada, says the CPSC. The umbrellas were recalled jointly by the CPSC, Health Canada, SunVilla and Costco.
Customers should stop using the umbrellas and remove the solar panel puck (the piece that contains the lithium-ion battery), store it out of the sun and away from combustible material, and not charge the puck with its AC adapter, the CPSC says.
The umbrellas can be returned to any Costco Warehouse for a full refund.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
Two restaurants and one pool fail inspections after items were found stored incorrectly
-
Crime Stoppers: Chattanooga police seek suspect who never returned from a test drive
-
UPDATE: McMinn Co. woman accused of sexual encounters with students facing more charges after 18 victims identified
-
UPDATE: CPD arrests 23-year-old following the Sunday morning shooting of two women near Station Street
-
UPDATE: Police say Melissa Blair had sexual contact with at least 18 minors at McMinn Central High School
-
These US companies will cover travel costs for employees who need an abortion
-
UPDATE: Portion of I-75 North reopens in Bradley County Tuesday night
-
Police warned 'The Blue Light' about possible gang activity almost a year ago, suspended officers' extra employment on Station Street in December
-
Motocross coach facing child rape charges in Hamilton County indicted for child pornography