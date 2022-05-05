We at Local 3 are recognizing outstanding teachers along with the Hamilton County Education Foundation. Our innovation hero is Julia Phillips from Soddy Elementary School from the North River Learning Community. For the past four years, Mrs. Phillips has charted the unknown waters of Elabs. She is the STEM/ Elab teacher who has developed the technology program to support student learning and provided the tech goes home program for parents.
One of Mrs. Phillips key strengths is her deep love of science and technology. She voluntarily attends professional development sessions to improve her practice and finds ways to incorporate these tools into the curriculum to enrich her students' experiences.
Mrs Phillips exposes her students to real world issues for them to examine and discuss solutions and she works collaboratively with other teachers to help students become critical thinkers and problem solvers—skills which will benefit students in every area of life.
Mrs. Phillips is very attentive to her students' individual interests. When students show an interest in building a computer or exploring the parts, Mrs. Phillips will find old computers for them to study, disassemble and create their own. She goes the extra mile to enhance her routine curriculum by organizing after school clubs for her students. She created the gig city girls which teaches girls coding, collaboration and critical thinking skills. Not wanting to be left out, the boys expressed an interest in robots, so Mrs. Phillips voluntarily attended training to develop a program to enrich their learning. That after school program is coming soon!
Congratulations, Mrs. Phillips!