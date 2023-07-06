Rachel Loomis says she realized she was locked out of her Facebook account June 15th after she received an email informing her that her password was changed.
"It said it was changed at like 6:40 in the morning, and I was asleep," said Loomis.
Loomis says she followed the steps Facebook provided her with to say the reset password was a mistake, but the one-time code given to put in did not work.
"It says this code is invalid, it's already been used. And I was like, no it's not," said Loomis.
The person behind the profile has posted in different Facebook groups that she is giving away free items.
"We've been getting messages. So far in a weeks time, we've know they've scammed people of at least $600," said Loomis.
Michele Mason with the Better Business Bureau says the organization unfortunately sees situations like this often.
"It's not unusual. It's one of those things that if you can act quickly, you can usually resolve it. It may be as easy as going in and maybe changing a password back to your own, but if it's gotten further than that, then we are finding it's really difficult to overcome. Even reporting it to the social media sites doesn't ensure they are going to put a stop to it," said Mason.
The entire incident is difficult for Loomis and her family to process.
"The last thing I would ever do is scam someone, so it really hurts me that someone is doing that with my account. People are trusting them, because they look at this Facebook page that I posted about my kids and stuff. Because it is actually my Facebook account," said Loomis. "Some nearly 16 years of our vacations. I still have those pictures, but it's the stories behind those pictures from vacations that I'll never get back."
Mason says there are some measures you can take to help prevent this from happening to you.
"If someone is approaching you and sounds like a family member or friend, but doesn't sound quite right, especially if they are asking you for your information or trying to get you to click on a link, check with them first to make sure that is really them. You don't want to fall victim to that."
The organization says it is important to update security software and check for malware. Along with choosing strong passwords, setting up two-factor verification, and letting your friends and family know if you are hacked.
The Better Business Bureau website has a portal to report hacks.