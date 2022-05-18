Susan Crane remembers taking her first strokes in miniature golf when she was no more than 4 or 5 years old. Thirty-five years later, the 39-year-old Soddy-Daisy resident is preparing for the U.S. ProMiniGolf Association's U.S. Open tournament this weekend in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
Just don't expect much hubris from the longtime player. Her first tournament, the Tennessee Open, taught her not to go in overly confident.
"I finished third to last," she recalled in a telephone interview about that 2021 reckoning. "But I didn't finish last."
Like the Tennessee Open, the U.S. Open will be played at Mossy Creek Miniature Golf, an 18-hole, par-43 course about 30 miles northeast of Knoxville. Unlike the whimsically themed, quick-through courses in neighboring Sevier County's tourist meccas of Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg and Sevierville, Mossy Creek was designed for competition, owner Kyle Cutshaw said.
Read more from our newspartners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.