Saturday May 27th was a normal day for Officer Faith Dabbs. She says she worked early at the Soddy-Daisy Police Department, and decided to go out to eat with some friends after finishing her shift.
Her friend, Jennifer Curtis says Officer Dabbs told her she was a little tired and decided to lay down with her canine partner, Bo.
"I heard a commotion down the hallway. I first thought it was her canine Bo, because she was in there sleeping too, but then it just struck me as that wasn't Bo," said Curtis.
That is when Curtis walked into the room to a sight she would never forget.
"She was laying on the floor, next to the bed in between the wall. She was actually seizing and her lips were blue. At that point I called 911," said Curtis.
Hamilton County 9-1-1 Telecommunicator Senior Jennifer Clark answered the call and walked Curtis through the necessary life-saving measures.
"You can tell a lot by a caller's tone. Jennifer's tone was it was a critical call," said Clark.
Curtis had not administered CPR before that day.
"It was very scary. I didn't know if I was pressing hard enough. I didn't know if I was doing everything right," said Curtis.
"I know my instructions can help save someone. That is what I'm here for everyday," said Clark.
Hamilton County Deputy Mitchell Rice, Deputy Recardo Santiago, and TWRA Officer David Holt were the first to arrive on the scene, followed by the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department. Deputy Santiago and Officer Holt took over CPR on Officer Dabbs while Deputy Mitchell gathered the important details involving the incident. Dallas Bay Fire Chief Marcus Fritts, Firefighter/Paramedic Tim Waldo, and Firefighter/EMR Brad Brown arrived on the scene and began advanced life-saving techniques, including the utilization of an automated external defibrillator (AED). Hamilton County EMS Medic 2, operated by Dan Maxwell and Bobby Brinkley, arrived and transported Officer Dabbs to Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga.
"I expected to be on the other side, not this side," said Officer Dabbs.
She woke up three days later at the CHI Memorial Hospital greeted by friends and family.
"They were scared. They thought I wasn't going to make it. I'm glad I did," said Officer Dabbs.
Thursday Officer Dabbs and the men and women involved in helping save her life were part of a ceremony. Soddy-Daisy Mayor Steve Everett celebrated the fast actions of everyone involved.
"We have professionals that are good at their job that take it serious and it means something to them," said Mayor Everett.
"I am grateful for everyone that was involved, especially Jennifer for helping me and then the EMT's for stepping in and taking over," said Curtis.
"Enjoy every day at a time, because you never know what the next five, ten minutes are going to bring you," said Office Dabbs.