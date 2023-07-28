UPDATE: The Soddy-Daisy Police Department is conducting an investigation into an incident Thursday night alongside the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office.
Soddy-Daisy Police say they received a call of a person that had been shot just after 10 p.m. near Card Road.
When police arrived, it was determined that the incident happened at the intersection of Lovell Road and Tsati Terrace.
The department says the gunshot victim did not have life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital this morning.
Police say once the investigation is complete, more information more information will be released.
PREVIOUS STORY: There was a large police presence seen in Soddy-Daisy Thursday night.
It happened around 10:00pm at Vista Ridge apartments on Card Road.
Several police cars and crime scene tape could be seen in the parking lot.
Local 3 News has reached out to the Soddy-Daisy Police Department and will pass along details as they become available.