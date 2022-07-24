A Soddy-Daisy mom wrote a children's book to help kids embrace their feelings and lean on friends.
Now she's in need of the community's help to get her book published.
Brittany Fuquea has always had a loved for books. Now as a mother of two, she's been inspired to write a children's book, Puffy the Cloud Who Couldn't Cry.
"The main problem is that puffy can't cry, he's really afraid to show, like he loves being vibrant and happy, but he doesn't want to show those negative feelings," explains Fuquea.
The book follows Puffy's journey as he learns to process his feelings and lean on his friends. Fuquea says the story was inspired by her own battle with mental health.
"My son is very much me, he has big emotions about everything all the time and so I started taking writing and where it navigated my emotions and tried to turn it into something to help him navigate his."
With stigmas around mental health and vulnerability Puffy is meant to help children accept their emotions without any shame.
"I want to equip kids, so that when they are our age they don't have to first unlearn shame to have a healthy relationship with their feelings," said Fuquea.
After nearly three years bringing Puffy to life, Fuquea said she everything is done. Now she's looking to self-publish her book.
"I am hoping to work with a company that helps independent authors get off the ground, they help with the formatting, the publishing, the licensing, there's a lot that goes into getting a book into a store."
Fuquea has started a KickStarter account to raise funds for the project and is in need of assistance from the community to get puffy printed and in the hands of children.
"I've got a list of some independent book stores here locally and in the surrounding area that I'm looking to partner with and do readings and things like that."
Fuquea said she looks forward to publishing Puffy the Cloud Who Couldn't Cry and writing more children's books.
Fuquea is also working with licensed counselors to provide a resource page at the end of the book along with questions parents and teachers can use to talk with kids as they read the book.
If you'd like to help get Puffy the Cloud Who Couldn't Cry into bookstores, click here.