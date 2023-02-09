A resident of a mobile home park in Soddy Daisy has been dealing with sewer problems for months and claims management is not doing anything to help.
For the past three months, Mountain Shades Mobile Home Park resident Sammy McNabb said he has been living with raw sewage under his mobile home and the unbearable smell is starting to creep into his home.
McNabb said the Soddy Daisy Code Enforcement, Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority, and a plumbing company came out to check the issues.
He was told that the problem could only be fixed if the sewer line was completely replaced.
“I called the people and told them and sent them letters and nothing seems to get done,” McNabb said.
He said whenever the heat is cut on, the sewage smell travels through the house.
McNabb claims the smell is starting to cause health problems.
“I have breathing problems; I sleep with a CPAP machine and my daughter, she's 18 years old, she's here she has breathing problems. When she goes to school, she's fine and when I am out here, I'm fine, but inside the house you have these issues,” McNabb said.
He said management asked why won't he move out, if the smell is so bad. McNabb said he would if he could, but it's not that simple.
“When you're on a disability check, you can't just up and pay a deposit and rent no more,” McNabb said.
McNabb said although the sewage problem is the biggest issue, there are other problems that need to be fixed.
“I got weak spots in the floor they are falling in; the washer and dryer is supposed to touch but they are two inches apart. My daughter’s bathtub, the water runs straight on the ground there's no sewage hooked to it. There are holes in the floor and rats are coming up through the ductwork,” McNabb said.
Local 3 reached out to management and a spokesperson told us that they would send over a statement about the matter and plans to fix the problems but we have not received anything.