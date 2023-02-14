Rusty White, of Soddy Daisy, TN, won the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) on Lake Chickamauga this weekend.
White caught a five-bass limit weighing 24 pounds, 1 ounce, on Saturday to claim the victory.
The tournament was the first event of the season for the BFL Volunteer Division. White earned a near $6,000 for his victory.
“It was a grind. Despite my big limit, it was tough,” said White. “I only caught five fish all day. Thankfully it started with one that weighed 9-4. My next fish was over 5 pounds and was my second biggest fish.”
White said his first bass landed around 9 a.m., and his second fish wasn’t netted until 11 a.m. Two more keepers followed, and he said he had to scramble to fill his limit.
“I didn’t know how much weight I had at the end of the day,” White said. “I thought I might have had 17 or 18 pounds. Fishing against the best guys in Tennessee and the best on Chickamauga … I’m pretty happy with this win.”
The top 10 boaters at the conclusion of the tournament included two Chattanooga locals atop the leaderboard:
1st: Rusty White, Soddy Daisy, Tenn., five bass, 24-1, $5,921
2nd: Dillon Falardeau, Hixson, Tenn., five bass, 22-11, $2,960
3rd: Travis Akers, Berea, Ky., four bass, 18-9, $2,954
4th: Justin Freeman, Dayton, Tenn., five bass, 17-9, $1,283
4th: Casey Majni, Knoxville, Tenn., five bass, 17-9, $1,283
6th: Jason Pierce, Cookeville, Tenn., five bass, 16-14, $1,085
7th: Derrick Stafford, Kingston, Tenn., four bass, 16-9, $987
8th: Daniel Keyes, Knoxville, Tenn., five bass, 16-7, $888
9th: Cody Mackie, McMinnville, Tenn., five bass, 16-6, $789
10th: Chase Henley, Kingston, Tenn., five bass, 16-2, $1,391 (includes $500 Phoenix MLF Contingency Bonus)
Complete results of the event can be found at MajorLeagueFishing.com.