A family in Soddy Daisy arrived home Saturday evening to find heavy smoke in their house.
A family arrives home to find heavy smoke in their house. At 9:00 pm, a homeowner calls 911 reporting a house fire located at 1713 Bayfront Drive (Soddy Daisy area - Sale Creek Fire District). Details: https://t.co/zn8vZ1nuP7 pic.twitter.com/eC1MdvGLWR— HamCoTNES (@HamCoTNES) August 21, 2022
Sale Creek VFD arrived just after 9:00 p.m., after a homeowner called 911 reporting a house fire located at 1713 Bayfront Drive (Soddy Daisy area - Sale Creek Fire District).
The family attempted to enter the home in search of their dog but was overcome with heavy smoke and evacuated the home.
Sale Creek VFD reported heavy smoke pouring from the eaves.
Firefighters conducted an interior attack and found the fire in the kitchen before extinguished quickly.
Sale Creek VFD fire officials report damages at $60,000.
The cause of the fire will be investigated by Sale Creek VFD.
Sequoyah VFD responded for mutual aid for Sale Creek VFD. No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to firefighters.